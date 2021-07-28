(Hedgeweek) Investment managers pressured by rising costs, increased transparency demands and the need to generate consistent performance are looking to harness the full potential of data in order to compete and position their firms for the future, according to a survey of 300 global asset management firms sponsored by Northern Trust.
98% of Investment Managers seek to Incorporate Data Science to optimise performance, says Northern Trust survey
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.