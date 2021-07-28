Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

98% of Investment Managers seek to Incorporate Data Science to optimise performance, says Northern Trust survey

July 28, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Hedgeweek) Investment managers pressured by rising costs, increased transparency demands and the need to generate consistent performance are looking to harness the full potential of data in order to compete and position their firms for the future, according to a survey of 300 global asset management firms sponsored by Northern Trust.  

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. California Resident Charged in Fraud Scheme Targeting Retail Investors
  2. Robinhood says U.S. watchdogs probing staff meme stock trading, registration
  3. 98% of Investment Managers seek to Incorporate Data Science to optimise performance, says Northern Trust survey
  4. Deutsche Bank posts profit beat for the second quarter despite slide in investment banking revenue
  5. Apple demolishes earnings expectations, but stock falls after iPhone chip supply warning

Search


Categories