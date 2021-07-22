Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Interactive Brokers Thomas Peterffy owns cryptocurrency because ‘you have to play the odds’

July 22, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Online brokerage pioneer Thomas Peterffy told CNBC on Wednesday he’s invested in cryptocurrencies, while still expressing skepticism over the long-term future of the digital asset class.

“Even I myself have put a little bit of money into crypto, because even though chances are, I think, that this is not going to be a viable market, I think that there’s a small chance that this will be a dominant currency, so you have to play the odds,” the billionaire founder and chairman of Interactive Brokers.

