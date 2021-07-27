(CNBC) Longtime market bull Phil Orlando is bracing for a rough stretch because Wall Street has reached a critical “inflection point.” The Federated Hermes chief equity market strategist is blaming the risk dynamic. Not only does Orlando see hotter-than-expected inflation and the Covid-19 delta variant as glaring issues, he’s also worried about uncertainty surrounding monetary and fiscal policy.
Inflation and delta risks are contributing to a critical ‘inflection point’ on Wall Street, longtime bull warns
