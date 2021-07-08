(Opalesque) Amid double-digit returns and increasing assets under management, hedge fund managers have grown even more optimistic about their business prospects over the next 12 months. According to the second quarter Hedge Fund Confidence Index (HFCI) from AIMA, Simmons & Simmons, and Seward & Kissel, the average measure of confidence has risen to +19.5, up from an average of +18.4 in Q1

