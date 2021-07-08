Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Hedge fund optimism on the rise amid double-digit returns

July 8, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Amid double-digit returns and increasing assets under management, hedge fund managers have grown even more optimistic about their business prospects over the next 12 months. According to the second quarter Hedge Fund Confidence Index (HFCI) from AIMA, Simmons & Simmons, and Seward & Kissel, the average measure of confidence has risen to +19.5, up from an average of +18.4 in Q1

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Digital asset investment inflows positive for first time in five weeks
  2. Hedge fund optimism on the rise amid double-digit returns
  3. Man Group reports mixed fortunes for hedge funds in June
  4. Biden’s plans to raise taxes on corporations and the wealthy are losing momentum
  5. Fed officials kept a patient tone in terms of tightening monetary policy,

Search


Categories