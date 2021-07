(Opalesque) New hedge fund launches increased in the first quarter of 2021 to the highest level since 4Q17 as hedge funds posted strong performance to begin 2021 and inflationary pressures have begun to emerge in the US, according to the latest HFR Market Microstructure Report, released by HFR.

New hedge fund launches increased to an estimated 189 in 1Q2021 and exceeded the estimated number of liquidations for the third consecutive quarter, following eight consecutive quarters of contraction.

