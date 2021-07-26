(Opalesque) Worldwide aggregate hedge fund assets reached an estimated $3.96 trillion as of June 30, an increase of $360 billion from the start of the year said a report. According to HFR Global Hedge Fund Industry Report, the total hedge fund industry capital accelerated through 2Q due to the strongest first-half performance in a calendar year since 1999, surpassing multiple milestones of industry growth and expansion.

