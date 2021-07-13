(CNBC) It might not be such an easy task this time around. While Powell’s parleys with Congress have been notably genial affairs, there’s at least a chance this time around that the questioning could get a little pointed. Some in congressional leadership, particularly on the Republican side, have pushed the Fed to start easing its foot off the policy pedal, specifically pertaining to the at least $120 billion a month in bond purchases still in play.
Fed Chair Powell charged with convincing Congress this week that easy policy is still needed
