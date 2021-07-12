Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Earnings season begins in the week ahead with eye-popping growth set to validate market’s 2021 run

July 12, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Second-quarter earnings reporting season gets underway in the week ahead and eye-popping results could validate a market that continues to easily shake off any concerns on its steady march to record high after record high. The second quarter’s profits for S&P 500 companies are expected to be up 65% from the same quarter a year ago in the depths of the pandemic, according to Refinitiv.

