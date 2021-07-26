Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Earnings and the Federal Reserve are next big catalysts as stocks enter week ahead on an upswing

July 26, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Here comes one of the biggest market weeks of the summer. First, the Federal Reserve meets Tuesday and Wednesday. While no action is expected, there could be some mention of the central bank’s possible wind down of its bond program. That could move the markets since the tapering of the central bank’s bond purchases is seen as the first step on the way to interest rate hikes.

