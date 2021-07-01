(CNBC) Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger isn’t impressed with the recent popularity of stock trading apps like Robinhood, saying that they are akin to “a gambling parlor.” The billionaire investor appeared with fellow investing legend Warren Buffett on CNBC and the duo minced no words when revealing their attitudes toward the popular brokerage, saying that the promise of free trading is luring people away from more responsible forms of wealth generation.

