Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Charlie Munger calls Robinhood ‘a gambling parlor’—here’s how Warren Buffett says to invest instead

July 1, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger isn’t impressed with the recent popularity of stock trading apps like Robinhood, saying that they are akin to “a gambling parlor.” The billionaire investor appeared with fellow investing legend Warren Buffett on CNBC and the duo minced no words when revealing their attitudes toward the popular brokerage, saying that the promise of free trading is luring people away from more responsible forms of wealth generation.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Robinhood to pay $70 million fine after causing ‘widespread and significant harm’ to customers
  2. Charlie Munger calls Robinhood ‘a gambling parlor’—here’s how Warren Buffett says to invest instead
  3. Trump Organization and its CFO indicted by Manhattan grand jury
  4. World's biggest interdealer broker to launch crypto trading platform with Fidelity
  5. Hedge fund launches increased in Q1 amidst inflationary pressures

Search


Categories