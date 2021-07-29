Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Blackstone buys stake in alternative asset manager GTCR

July 29, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The New York private-equity giant Blackstone Group acquired a minority stake in Chicago private-equity firm GTCR. Blackstone acquired the ownership stake through its Blackstone Strategic Capital Holdings GP Stakes business, which “specializes in value-added, long-term partnerships” with private market alternatives managers. The deal will give companies GTCR owns “access to Blackstone’s group purchasing program, which leverages the buying power of the $150 billion revenue base across Blackstone’s entire investment platform,

