(CNBC) The New York private-equity giant Blackstone Group acquired a minority stake in Chicago private-equity firm GTCR. Blackstone acquired the ownership stake through its Blackstone Strategic Capital Holdings GP Stakes business, which “specializes in value-added, long-term partnerships” with private market alternatives managers. The deal will give companies GTCR owns “access to Blackstone’s group purchasing program, which leverages the buying power of the $150 billion revenue base across Blackstone’s entire investment platform,

To read this article: