Bitcoin tops $39,000 for the first time in nearly 6 weeks, adding $114 billion to the crypto market

July 26, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Bitcoin surged Sunday evening topping $39,000 for the first time since mid-June as sentiment turned bullish following a recent sell-off. The cryptocurrency was trading at around $38,059.84 at 11:05 p.m. ET, according to CoinDesk data, up nearly 11% from the same time 24-hours prior. Bitcoin had previously hit a 24-hour high of $39,544.29, the highest level since June 16.

