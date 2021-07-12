Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Alternative Hedge Funds with larger exposures to stressed and distressed corporate credit generate highest returns in Q2

July 12, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Credit Hedge Funds, as measured by Gapstow’s composite index, gained 3.2% in Q2-2021, bringing year-to-date performance to 8.7%. While all credit peer groups generated positive returns for the quarter, those with larger exposures to stressed and distressed corporate credit generated the highest returns. This result reflects the broader credit markets in which lower-quality credit outperformed (again).

