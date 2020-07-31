Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stocks set for a positive trading day on Friday, after tech giants post strong earnings

July 31, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures early Friday morning eased from earlier gains but remained in positive territory, a day after some of the biggest tech stocks — Facebook, Amazon, Alphabet and Apple — reported quarterly results that beat expectations. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures was higher by 18 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures also traded in positive territory.

