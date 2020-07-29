Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures dip after Fed rate decision, Big Tech earnings loom

July 29, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures dipped on Wednesday night following a session in which the major averages posted solid gains as the Federal Reserve pledged to maintain current stimulative measures. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 34 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures also traded marginally lower. The Fed kept the overnight U.S. rate in a range between 0% and 0.25

