(Opalesque) The current market environment is likely to have long-term effects on certain aspects of the investment consultant industry. Cerulli expects three aspects of the market will be impacted significantly by the current market challenges: volatility in funding status for defined benefit (DB) plans, increased focus on operational due diligence, and increased adoption of outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO) mandates, according to its latest report, U.S. Investment Consultants 2020: Adapting to the Post-COVID-19 Environment.

