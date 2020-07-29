(CNBC) Credit Suisse posted Thursday a 24% increase in net income and made additional provisions amid a “challenging economic environment.” The Swiss bank also announced several structural changes. This will include the setting up of a global investment bank unit — which will combine its global markets and investment banking divisions — and a savings program of about 400 million Swiss francs per year, from 2022 onward.
