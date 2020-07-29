Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Credit Suisse reports 24% rise in net profit as it merges its investment banking units

July 29, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Credit Suisse posted Thursday a 24% increase in net income and made additional provisions amid a “challenging economic environment.” The Swiss bank also announced several structural changes. This will include the setting up of a global investment bank unit — which will combine its global markets and investment banking divisions — and a savings program of about 400 million Swiss francs per year, from 2022 onward.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges CEO and Company with Defrauding First Responders and Others Out of Millions
  2. Robinhood Crowd Helps Hedge Fund Manager Gain 30% This Year
  3. Hedge fund short sellers “battered” by $6 billion loss in tech rally – but bearish bets may yet rebound
  4. Richard Branson’s Virgin Atlantic files for U.S. bankruptcy protection
  5. Kodak reportedly under SEC investigation over disclosure of U.S. drug producing deal

Search


Categories