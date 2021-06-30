(Opalesque) Investors added an estimated $12.01 billion into hedge funds in May, lifting 2021 net inflow to $39.12 billion. Performance was accretive to asset levels and total estimated industry AUM increased to $3.570 trillion, said eVestment. If the picture in April was broadly positive, May was all that and a little more. The best parts of the data from May was that not only were there widespread inflows, but the prevalence of large net outflows all but dried up. Not completely, but it was drastically reduced.

