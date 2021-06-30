Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Warren Buffett says the pandemic has had an ‘extremely uneven’ impact and is not yet over

June 30, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Legendary investor Warren Buffett said the economic consequences of the pandemic are falling disproportionately on small businesses and the unpredictability of Covid-19 is far from over. “The economic impact has been this extremely uneven thing where… many hundreds of thousands or millions of small businesses have been hurt in a terrible way, but most of the big companies have overwhelmingly have done fine,” the Berkshire Hathaway CEO said during an interview.

