U.S futures start month slightly lower after major indexes saw gains in May

June 1, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures are slightly lower in overnight trading after major indexes saw gains in May. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 35 points, or 0.10%. S&P 500 futures shed 0.09% and Nasdaq 100 futures ticked 0.03% lower. The moves in overnight trading come after the blue-chip Dow and the S&P 500 gained 1.93% and 0.55% in May, respectively, to mark their fourth consecutive positive month. The S&P 500 closed Friday just 0.8% off its record high

