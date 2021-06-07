(Opalesque) According to Moody’s first-quarter report on U.S. alternative asset managers, total fundraising for Q1 2020 rose to $67.3 billion, a 22% increase from the same time a year ago, and 5% from Q4 2020. Meanwhile, total AUMwas up 36% year-over-year and 11% compared to Q4. Investors’ need for higher returns, which are not available in many traditional asset classes because of the still historically low level of interest rates, should drive further growth in private market strategies.

