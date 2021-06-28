Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

The jobs report will move markets in the week ahead as stocks enter the second half riding high

June 28, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The monthly jobs report is the highlight in the coming week, as June winds down and markets start the second half of the year. Economists are expecting about 700,000 jobs. That’s better than the 559,000 in May but below the forecasts of several months ago that payroll creation would be rolling along with monthly gains of at least 1 million.

