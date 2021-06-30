Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stocks should add to gains in the second half, but there are two big concerns

June 30, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stocks are expected to move higher in the second half of the year, propelled by strong earnings gains and super-charged economic growth. The market’s gains, however, are not expected to be as robust as in the first half, when indexes jumped by double digits and set multiple all-time highs. Strategists caution there are risks of a pullback, though they have been warning of that for awhile, and the market has continued to power higher.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Electronic Trading Platform Charged for Operating As An Unregistered Broker-Dealer
  2. Leon Cooperman plans to stock pick his way to success, not expecting much more from overall market
  3. Warren Buffett says the pandemic has had an ‘extremely uneven’ impact and is not yet over
  4. A key indicator shows we are past peak inflation fear, supporting the stock market rally
  5. Stocks should add to gains in the second half, but there are two big concerns

Search


Categories