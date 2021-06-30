(CNBC) Stocks are expected to move higher in the second half of the year, propelled by strong earnings gains and super-charged economic growth. The market’s gains, however, are not expected to be as robust as in the first half, when indexes jumped by double digits and set multiple all-time highs. Strategists caution there are risks of a pullback, though they have been warning of that for awhile, and the market has continued to power higher.

