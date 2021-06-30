(CNBC) Stocks are expected to move higher in the second half of the year, propelled by strong earnings gains and super-charged economic growth. The market’s gains, however, are not expected to be as robust as in the first half, when indexes jumped by double digits and set multiple all-time highs. Strategists caution there are risks of a pullback, though they have been warning of that for awhile, and the market has continued to power higher.
Stocks should add to gains in the second half, but there are two big concerns
