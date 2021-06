(CNBC) Futures contracts tied to the major U.S. stock indexes rose early Monday morning after the S&P 500 notched its best week since February, as well as a new record, on Friday. Futures tied to the S&P 500 hovered above the flatline and those linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14 points. Nasdaq 100 futures also traded mildly higher.

