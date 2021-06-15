Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

SEC Unveils List of Firms Using Inaccurate Information to Solicit Investors

June 15, 2021 : Permanent Link

(HedgeCo.Net) The Securities and Exchange Commission has announced it’s updated list of unregistered entities that use misleading information to solicit primarily non-U.S. investors, adding 55 soliciting entities, four (4) impersonators of genuine firms, and five (5) bogus regulators.

The SEC’s list of soliciting entities that have been the subject of investor complaints, known as the Public Alert: Unregistered Soliciting Entities (PAUSE) list, enables investors to better inform themselves and avoid being a victim of fraud. The latest additions are firms that SEC staff found were providing inaccurate information about their affiliation, location, or registration. Under U.S. securities laws, firms that solicit investors generally are required to register with the SEC and meet minimum financial standards and disclosure, reporting, and recordkeeping requirements. 

In addition to alerting investors to firms falsely claiming to be registered, the PAUSE list flags those impersonating registered securities firms and bogus “regulators” who falsely claim to be government agencies or affiliates

