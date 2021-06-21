(HedgeCo.Net) The Securities and Exchange Commission charged three additional individuals for their roles in the $30 million initial coin offering (“ICO”) fraud that was spearheaded by convicted criminal Boaz Manor and his associate, Edith Pardo. The SEC previously charged Manor, Pardo, and their companies, CG Blockchain, Inc. and BCT Inc. SEZC in connection with the scheme in January 2020.

According to the SEC’s complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, defendants Ali Asif Hamid of Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Michael Gietz of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Cristine Page of Brooklyn, New York, played leadership roles in an ICO that would purportedly fund the development of technology to trade digital assets, while at the same time actively hiding Manor’s role as the head of this venture. As alleged in the complaint, the three defendants knew that Manor was a convicted criminal at the center of a widely publicized Canadian hedge fund collapse. To conceal Manor’s involvement and his history from investors, they used Manor’s chosen alias “Shaun MacDonald” in ICO related-communications and helped create and distribute materially misleading ICO marketing materials, which omitted any reference either to Manor or to the fictional “MacDonald” and instead touted a purported “executive team” of individuals who, in reality, had no senior managerial authority over the business.

The SEC’s complaint charges Hamid, Gietz, and Page with violating and aiding and abetting violations of the antifraud provisions of the federal securities laws and with violating securities registration requirements. The complaint seeks disgorgement of ill-gotten gains plus interest, penalties, and injunctive relief. Without admitting or denying the SEC’s allegations, Page has agreed to a settlement, subject to court approval, that includes permanent injunctions, disgorgement of the digital assets that she received in connection with her misconduct, and a civil penalty of $192,768.