(CNBC) The Reddit-fueled trading frenzy is getting out of hand, according to the country’s top investment advisor. Ric Edelman, the No. 1 registered investment advisor in the United States and founder of Edelman Financial Engines, said Monday that he’s “very concerned” about what he sees as a sweeping “pump-and-dump scheme” roiling markets.
Reddit trading is leading to 'massive market manipulation,' top investor warns. How to protect your portfolio
