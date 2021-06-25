Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Reddit trading is leading to ‘massive market manipulation,’ top investor warns. How to protect your portfolio

June 25, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The Reddit-fueled trading frenzy is getting out of hand, according to the country’s top investment advisor. Ric Edelman, the No. 1 registered investment advisor in the United States and founder of Edelman Financial Engines, said Monday that he’s “very concerned” about what he sees as a sweeping “pump-and-dump scheme” roiling markets.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Hedge funds poised to outperform 2020 “by a wide margin”, as investor flows swell industry coffers further
  2. Reddit trading is leading to ‘massive market manipulation,’ top investor warns. How to protect your portfolio
  3. Federal Reserve gives U.S. banks a thumbs-up as all 23 lenders easily pass 2021 stress test
  4. Asset managers take advantage of strong capital markets, boost headcount, and compensation
  5. SEC Charges Investment Advisers with Cherry Picking, Obtains Asset Freeze

Search


Categories