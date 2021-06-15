(CNBC) Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones says he’s paying close attention to this week’s Federal Reserve policy meeting in light of recent economic data showing higher consumer prices. “If they treat these numbers — which were material events, they were very material — if they treat them with nonchalance, I think it’s just a green light to bet heavily on every inflation trade,”
Paul Tudor Jones says ‘go all in on the inflation trades’ if Fed keeps ignoring higher prices
