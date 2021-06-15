Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Paul Tudor Jones says ‘go all in on the inflation trades’ if Fed keeps ignoring higher prices

June 15, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones says he’s paying close attention to this week’s Federal Reserve policy meeting in light of recent economic data showing higher consumer prices. “If they treat these numbers — which were material events, they were very material — if they treat them with nonchalance, I think it’s just a green light to bet heavily on every inflation trade,”

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Fed moves up its timeline for rate hikes as inflation rises
  2. BlackRock and iCapital Network expand partnership to include global wealth managers
  3. Hedge funds remain an option for some insurers, says new report
  4. Credit Suisse prepares insurance claims on Greensill Capital losses - FT
  5. SEC Unveils List of Firms Using Inaccurate Information to Solicit Investors

Search


Categories