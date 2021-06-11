Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Meme stocks hit a wall on Thursday with GameStop, AMC and Clover down big

June 11, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The meme stock mania created by the day trading Reddit crowd fizzled a bit on Thursday. It’s easy come, easy go for many speculative names favored by retail investors including AMC Entertainment and GameStop as they suffered double-digit losses on Thursday, pulling back from their recent explosive rallies. The video game retailer shed 27.2% even after announcing two high-profile executive hires from Amazon. The movie theater chain dropped 13.2% on Thursday, turning negative on the week.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Fraudster Sentenced to More Than Five Years in Criminal Case
  2. Inflation is hotter than expected, but it looks temporary and likely won’t affect Fed policy yet
  3. Meme stocks hit a wall on Thursday with GameStop, AMC and Clover down big
  4. BlackRock outlines investment push into private markets
  5. Fed balance sheet tops $8 trillion for first time

Search


Categories