LinkedIn spinout Confluent files for IPO, with annualized revenue of over $300 million

June 2, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Confluent, which sells software that developers can use to quickly move data for use inside applications, filed its IPO prospectus on Tuesday, seeking to become the latest enterprise business to go from open-source project to multibillion-dollar public company. Revenue in the first quarter jumped 51% from a year earlier to $77 million, with most of its sales coming through subscriptions.

