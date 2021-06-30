Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Leon Cooperman plans to stock pick his way to success, not expecting much more from overall market

June 30, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman said Tuesday that stock picking is key to superior returns going forward as the overall market has grown stagnant after a historic rebound from the pandemic hit. “In terms of my long-term outlook, to be honest with you, stocks are the best place to be, but I just wouldn’t expect much from the major averages,”

