(CNBC) Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman said Tuesday that stock picking is key to superior returns going forward as the overall market has grown stagnant after a historic rebound from the pandemic hit. “In terms of my long-term outlook, to be honest with you, stocks are the best place to be, but I just wouldn’t expect much from the major averages,”
Leon Cooperman plans to stock pick his way to success, not expecting much more from overall market
