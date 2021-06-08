(CNBC) Interactive Brokers founder and Chairman Thomas Peterffy on Monday issued a warning to investors betting against so-called meme stocks like AMC Entertainment. “It is extremely tempting to short these stocks, but unless you have huge liquid resources, please try to resist the temptation because these prices can go to unimaginable highs before they settle down to a reasonable valuation.
Interactive Brokers founder: Don’t short AMC, meme stocks — they can soar to ‘unimaginable highs’
