Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Higher interest rates would be good for the country, Treasury Secretary Yellen says

June 7, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that President Joe Biden’s $4 trillion spending proposal would be positive for the country, even if it leads to a rise in interest rates. During an interview with Bloomberg News, the former Federal Reserve chair said the president’s plans would total about $400 billion each year — a level of spending she argued was not enough to create an inflation over-run.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stocks and crypto fuel emerging market hedge fund gains, as assets hit record highs
  2. AMC, meme stocks could spark more heat in the week ahead as investors await inflation news
  3. Higher interest rates would be good for the country, Treasury Secretary Yellen says
  4. Financial advisors feel pull of cryptocurrency wave as more clients express interest
  5. Market bull lists inflation as top risk, warns investors may get a ‘wake-up call’ this summer

Search


Categories