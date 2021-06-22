(CNBC) Monday’s aggressive stock market rally came despite the fears of one Wall Street firm that investors still aren’t appreciating how quickly the Federal Reserve could start raising interest rates. After getting hammered in the final three trading days last week, Wall Street came roaring back with a move that sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average up more than 1.5%.
Here’s why the market may be wrong about the Federal Reserve and interest rates
