Hedge funds: US Billion Dollar Club expands during global pandemic

June 22, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) HFM reports that assets managed by America’s Billion Dollar Club (BDC) of leading firms hit a record high as the industry navigated the global pandemic and rebounded in the second half of last year. BDC membership and assets fell in the first six months of 2020 but both rose in the second half, with assets increasing by 7.6% from $1.83trn at mid-year to $1.97trn as of year-end.

