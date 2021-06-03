(Reuters) Activist investor Elliott Management owns a large stake in Dropbox and has been holding private discussions with the file-sharing service provider for some time, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The hedge fund owns a stake of more than 10% which is valued at more than $800 million, the person said, declining to reveal the exact size of the investment.
Hedge fund Elliott Management owns big Dropbox stake, holds discussions
