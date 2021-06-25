Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Federal Reserve gives U.S. banks a thumbs-up as all 23 lenders easily pass 2021 stress test

June 25, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The Federal Reserve announced Thursday that the biggest U.S. banks could easily withstand a severe recession, a milestone for the once-beleaguered industry. The Fed, in releasing the results of its annual stress test, said all 23 institutions in the 2021 exam remained “well above” minimum required capital levels during a hypothetical economic downturn.

