Economy can handle the sharp rise in inflation, market bull Ed Yardeni predicts

June 1, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The post-lockdown spending frenzy may contribute to a sharp rise in inflation, but Ed Yardeni believes the economy can handle it. Yardeni, who spent decades on Wall Street running investment strategy for major firms including Prudential and Deutsche Bank, sees inflationary pressures as a temporary byproduct tied to massive reopenings and historic liquidity.

