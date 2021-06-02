Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Dow, S&P 500 rise on optimism about economic recovery

June 2, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) The S&P 500 and the Dow rose on Tuesday, with the benchmark S&P 500 within 0.5% of its record high as investors cheered signs of an improving economy ahead of a week packed with major data that is expected to shed more light on the path of inflation. The two indexes are rising for the fourth straight session as investors bet on economically sensitive stocks benefiting the most from a post-COVID-19 recovery. The S&P 1500 airlines index added 0.8%.

