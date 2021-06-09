(CNBC) Passionate day traders glued to their Reddit message boards have found their new favorite target — Clover Health — pushing the shares up triple digits at one point Tuesday. The Medicare insurance start-up that went public via Chamath Palihapitiya’s SPAC jumped more than 100% on Tuesday after surging 32% in the previous session. The stock closed off the highest level of the day, but still registered a gain of 86%.

