Clover Health shares double on session at one point as Reddit retail trading mania spreads

June 9, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Passionate day traders glued to their Reddit message boards have found their new favorite target — Clover Health — pushing the shares up triple digits at one point Tuesday. The Medicare insurance start-up that went public via Chamath Palihapitiya’s SPAC jumped more than 100% on Tuesday after surging 32% in the previous session. The stock closed off the highest level of the day, but still registered a gain of 86%.

