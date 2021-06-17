Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

BlackRock and iCapital Network expand partnership to include global wealth managers

June 17, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) iCapital Network and BlackRock announce the expansion of their existing relationship to increase accessibility to private market investments for wealth managers. The combination of BlackRock’s private market investment products and iCapital’s proven technology and solutions will streamline the operational and administrative complexities faced by wealth managers seeking to distribute private market investments to their clients.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Fed moves up its timeline for rate hikes as inflation rises
  2. BlackRock and iCapital Network expand partnership to include global wealth managers
  3. Hedge funds remain an option for some insurers, says new report
  4. Credit Suisse prepares insurance claims on Greensill Capital losses - FT
  5. SEC Unveils List of Firms Using Inaccurate Information to Solicit Investors

Search


Categories