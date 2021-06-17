(Opalesque) iCapital Network and BlackRock announce the expansion of their existing relationship to increase accessibility to private market investments for wealth managers. The combination of BlackRock’s private market investment products and iCapital’s proven technology and solutions will streamline the operational and administrative complexities faced by wealth managers seeking to distribute private market investments to their clients.
BlackRock and iCapital Network expand partnership to include global wealth managers
