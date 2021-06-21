Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Beware of inflation ‘headwinds’: It could take a year to break even after a 10% to 20% market correction

June 21, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Moody’s Analytics Mark Zandi has a message for investors: Brace for a significant market correction. The firm’s chief economist expects a more hawkish Federal Reserve will spark a 10% to 20% pullback. And, unlike the sharp drops over the past several years, Zandi anticipates a quick recovery won’t be in the cards particularly because the market is richly valued. He estimates it could take a year to return to break even.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges Additional Defendants in $30 Million ICO Fraud
  2. Dow futures drop 200 points after the index’s worst week since October
  3. Ackman’s SPAC signs deal to buy 10% of Vivendi’s Universal
  4. Coinbase-backed crypto trading firm hits $1 billion valuation after fresh funding
  5. Beware of inflation ‘headwinds’: It could take a year to break even after a 10% to 20% market correction

Search


Categories