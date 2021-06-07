(CNBC) Inflation data is a highlight of the week ahead, as investors focus on economic news in the void between earnings season and the next Fed meeting. May’s consumer price index is scheduled to be reported Thursday, and it could be hot after it surged in April. Inflation is viewed as an important trigger that could cause the Federal Reserve to step back from its easy policies, if rising prices appear to be hotter and more persistent than expected.

To read this article: