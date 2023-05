(CNBC) The price of ether jumped on Friday as investors gambled on crypto’s newest memecoins.Ether closed higher by 5.61% at about $1,990, according to Coin Metrics. It’s still below the key $2,000 level it briefly broke through in April following the Shapella upgrade. Earlier in the day it rose more than 6% to hit a high of $1,999.59.

To read this article: