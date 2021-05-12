(CNBC) Consumer prices data for April is scheduled for release Wednesday morning and producer prices on Thursday. “It is making a lot of people uncomfortable, and I think that is ultimately what is giving the market some near-term indigestion,” According to Golub, “Everyone who is involved in markets knows that the inflation data is running hot.
Why investors should look past this week’s inflation data, according to Credit Suisse’s Golub
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.