Warren Buffett says Robinhood is catering to the gambling instincts of investors

May 3, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Legendary investor Warren Buffett believes millennial-favored stock trading app Robinhood is contributing to the speculative, casino-like trading activity in the stock market and benefitting from it. Robinhood has “become a very significant part of the casino aspect, the casino group, that has joined into the stock market in the last year or year and a half,”

