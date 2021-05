(Reuters) U.S money market funds lured the biggest inflow in a year, in the week ended April 28, on caution ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting, with investors also anxious about the speed of the equity rally in recent weeks. According to Refinitiv Lipper, investors purchased $60.5 billion in U.S. money market funds in the week, the highest since April 2020

To read this article: