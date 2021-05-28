Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

State Street Backed Two Activist Hedge Fund Nominees For Exxon Board

May 28, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) Asset manager State Street Corp voted for two of the four candidates put forward by activist hedge fund Engine No. 1 for Exxon Mobil’s board, a spokesman for the Boston firm said late on Thursday.

State Street was Exxon’s third-largest investor according to its proxy statement. Late on Wednesday Exxon’s largest investor Vanguard Group said it also backed two dissident nominees, details that fleshed out how Engine No. 1 was able to capture at least two board seats at the biggest U.S. oil producer.

