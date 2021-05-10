(CNBC) Bitcoin may be struggling to break back above $60,000, but Morgan Creek Capital Management’s Mark Yusko is aiming even higher. The investment management firm’s founder and chief investment officer predicts the cryptocurrency could reach $250,000 within five years. He says the key is it’s so much more than just a token of value –something he believes many investors overlook and underestimate.
This bitcoin misconception could be what takes it to $250,000, according to Morgan Creek’s Yusko
