This bitcoin misconception could be what takes it to $250,000, according to Morgan Creek’s Yusko

May 10, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Bitcoin may be struggling to break back above $60,000, but Morgan Creek Capital Management’s Mark Yusko is aiming even higher. The investment management firm’s founder and chief investment officer predicts the cryptocurrency could reach $250,000 within five years. He says the key is it’s so much more than just a token of value –something he believes many investors overlook and underestimate.

