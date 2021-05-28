Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

The party is not over for growth stocks

May 28, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Robert Zuccaro, a quantitative investment pioneer and founder of Target QR Strategies, raises a new angle to this year’s debate on growth stocks versus value stocks. Russell Investments predicted that value stocks would outperform growth stocks this year. “Much of their case rests on the ‘regression to the mean’ theory given significant underperformance by value stocks relative to growth stocks over the past 15 years.”

